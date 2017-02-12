James Corden wasted no time bringing the LOLs to the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The late-night host, who took over hosting duties from LL Cool J this year, opened the show following a performance of "Hello" by Adele.

James ascended onto the stage from below a golden staircase. But after a "glitch" in the elevator that left only his torso exposed, he was forced to climb the rest of his way out.

From there, he took a few steps down the stairs only to fall through a gap in the floor.

James clawed his way out again -- but then slipped and rolled the rest of the way down the stairs, where a troupe of dancers twirled and tapped.

He lost a shoe -- and his mic! -- on the way down.

After collecting himself as part of the bit, James struggled to perform part of the tap dance routine with just one shoe. He then dismissed his dancers, asking how the opening number could've gone so horribly wrong.

"This is a disaster," he said. "We cannot allow these sort of mistakes, this is the Grammys people!"

The Broadway alum then did a "Hamilton"-style freestyle rap in which he called out Beyonce's pregnancy, Rihanna and Drake's romantic history, Lady Gaga, Metallica and, yes, President Donald Trump.

"Living this up because this is the best because with President Trump we don't know what's next," he ended the rap to applause from the audience.