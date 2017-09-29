In a new interview, 50 Cent told New York's Hot 97 radio show "Ebro in the Morning" that President Donald Trump offered to pay for him to help win over African-American voters.

"Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African-American vote," the rapper said. "They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance. I was like, 'Nah, that's not good money.'"

And frankly, he could have used the money. The rapper, who was born Curtis Jackson, had filed for bankruptcy a year earlier, claiming that he could not pay a court-mandated fee of $5 million to an ex-girlfriend for allegedly releasing a sex tape of her. But the money wasn't worth it, as he doesn't have many nice things to say about the 45th President.

"His presidency is an accident. If you were a president by accident, you might do some of the things Donald Trump is doing," the 42-year-old explained. "I think he was [campaigning] to build his profile for a bigger deal on television, and everything else."

Trump has famously had trouble finding celebrities to support his candidacy and presidency (particularly at his Inauguration), and had equally as much trouble with the black vote. Exit polls from the 2016 election showed that the reality TV star only earned 8% of the vote from that demographic.