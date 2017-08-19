Can you help Aaron Paul?

The "Breaking Bad" actor is trying to find one of Hollywood's most iconic dogs.

Hollywood's beloved 12-year-old dog Garbanzo has been missing since June 22.

Lauren/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Garbanzo's claim to fame was being the mascot for The London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The English bulldog has gone missing in Los Angeles and needs medication to stay alive.

"Dear LA, This beautiful boy got and needs to find his way back home. If you know anything please call this number or repost. Thank you so much. Ap #FindGarbanzo," Aaron Paul posted on Instagram.

"That same night, owners began an aggressive search for him the neighborhood and surrounding areas," a local Facebook page called Lost and Found Paws in Los Angeles wrote about the missing dog. "Three days later, his Dog Dad received a phone call from a woman who reported seeing Garbanzo being walked by woman in her mid twenties in the vicinity of W 3rd St and N Crescent Heights Blvd. She described his arthritic, halting walk. The woman told her she had found Garbanzo. Garbanzo's Dad immediately ran down to the area to put up flyers and canvas the neighborhood. Others also reported seeing Garbanzo with the same unidentified woman."

The owners are offering up a $5,000 reward for the return of Garbanzo. If anyone has any information or tips about where Garbanzo may be please call 310-266-8000.

Hopefully Garbanzo gets home safely!