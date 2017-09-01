The woman suing Usher for allegedly giving her herpes claims he is moving his assets around to avoid paying her.

Xxplosive/Splash News

The woman, Jane Doe, is suing the singer for $20 million. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, her lawyer speculated that Usher is trying to pull one over by transferring his money to others so that he won't have to pay out if he loses the case.

Lisa West, the accuser's lawyer, makes it clear that she doesn't know for a fact that Usher is doing this, but said it's certainly feasible. Her theory is based on the fact that he delayed the lawsuit by three months and that he didn't want to disclose his assets during early phases of the lawsuit.

Miikka Skaffari / FilmMagic

"Jane" initially sued for $10 million. She then upped the ante and sued him for $20 million, saying that she tested positive for herpes simplex 2, alleging that she got it from him.

Those claims come after legal documents were unearthed that showed Usher paid a woman $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit in which she claimed she contracted a sexually transmitted disease from him.

The legal papers claimed Usher received a herpes diagnosis in 2009 or 2010. Still, he engaged in unprotected sex with a woman without telling her of his condition, the docs allege. In fact, court documents indicate that Usher even denied having an STD.

In California, where Usher lives, it's illegal to knowingly transmit an STD.

Legal documents also state that Usher paid that woman's medical bills from 2011 to 2012 and had his doctor tell the woman that he carried the disease.

James Gourley / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Since Jane's lawsuit, others have come forward and alleged that they, too, were exposed to an STD from Usher. A woman named Quantasia Sharpton claimed that the singer went to her hotel room and the two had sex after one of his concerts.

In August, TMZ reported that Usher told his inner circle that he didn't have sex with Quantasia because she's not his type. In a press conference, Quantasia says Usher pulled her up on stage, which he admits certainly could have happened. He pulls women on stage almost every night.

A source said Usher "looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels," and he believes it's "an esteem booster" to pick out certain people in the audience.