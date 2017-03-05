Adele finally confirmed what she hinted at last month: She's a married woman.

During a concert in Brisbane on Saturday, March 4, the singer spoke about the heartbreak she suffered while writing her smash "Someone Like You." It was then that she confirmed that she and her longtime love Simon Konecki are married.

"I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone and that's what I wanted to remember," she said, according to The Sun. "How it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling."

She added, "Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person. But that feeling, when you first meet someone and everything about you just feels alive for the first time. I wanted to go back to that."

Last month, while accepting her award for Album of the Year for "25" at the Grammys, Adele casually dropped a bombshell, calling Simon -- who's the father of her 4-year-old son, Angelo -- her "husband," giving credence to reports speculating that they'd secretly married.

Neither Adele nor Simon have said when they actually got hitched, but many believe that they said "I do" around Christmas, as she was seen wearing a wedding band late last year.

Adele and Simon have been together since 2011.