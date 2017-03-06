Oh, bug off! While standing on stage during a concert over the weekend, Adele had a momentary freak out when she battled a rogue swarm of mosquitoes who were out to "kill" her.

The results are rather funny.

It all went down during her Brisbane, Australia concert on Sunday as she spoke to the packed house. Suddenly she freaked out as she saw a bug buzzing around her.

"They're back on me, they're back on me, they're back on me." she shrieked, waving her hand feverishly. "Sorry I'm not Australian, I don't like bugs!'

At one point she swats at a bug and begins running around the stage, while still laughing at herself for being so frightened.

"It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood," she said.

The Grammy winner continued her freak out, "His friends have come to help him out. They're all trying to kill me!"

After injuring the bug, prompting the crowd to laugh hysterically, she said, "Oh no I've hurt him! Oh god, how embarrassing!"

Aside from revealing her insect terror, Adele revealed something a little more substantial in the show: She's married.

While speaking about her hit "Someone Like You," she confirmed speculation that she and her longtime love Simon Konecki have gotten hitched.

"I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone and that's what I wanted to remember," she told the audience. "How it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling."

She added, "Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person. But that feeling, when you first meet someone and everything about you just feels alive for the first time. I wanted to go back to that."

See the video of the freak out session below: