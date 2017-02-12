Adele nails 2017 Grammys opening performance after sound issues last year
Hello, Adele, we definitely hear you! The singer totally nailed her opening performance at the 2017 Grammys, after sound issues compromised her arrangement last year.
The 28-year-old let her voice -- and, a gorgeous red-and-black black gown -- do all of the talking while she sang her hit song "Hello."
In typical Adele fashion, she started off soft and slow and then took the audience on a vocal journey with a powerful finish.
She didn't seem to have any technical issues this time around, totally making up for her performance of "All I Ask" in 2016.
"Hello" is up for Record of the Year and Adele's album "25" is in the game for Album of the Year.
