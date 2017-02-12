Hello, Adele, we definitely hear you! The singer totally nailed her opening performance at the 2017 Grammys, after sound issues compromised her arrangement last year.

The 28-year-old let her voice -- and, a gorgeous red-and-black black gown -- do all of the talking while she sang her hit song "Hello."

In typical Adele fashion, she started off soft and slow and then took the audience on a vocal journey with a powerful finish.

She didn't seem to have any technical issues this time around, totally making up for her performance of "All I Ask" in 2016.

"Hello" is up for Record of the Year and Adele's album "25" is in the game for Album of the Year.