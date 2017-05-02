They fumbled their romance once, but it certainly appeared that Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima and NFL star Julian Edelman had a ball once again -- at least for a night.

The former duo reportedly called off their romance in March after several months of dating when she allegedly told him that she wanted children, something he was hesitant about.

But, perhaps she was willing to look past that on May 1. The two reunited at the Met Gala in New York City and were spotted arriving in the same car as they attended Rihanna's after-party at 1 OAK.

TMZ reported that the two are not back on. In fact, they weren't each other's dates at the Met either. Julian arrived to the Met with fellow Patriots stud Danny Amendola and they sat at Tom Brady's table.

Adriana is believed to be dating New York Mets star Matt Harvey -- the two have been seen kissing on several occasions.

When Adriana and Julian split, things were reportedly icy between them. TMZ reported that distance was a factor -- she lives in Miami, he lives in Boston -- but a difference in family planning was their demise.

Adriana, already the mother to two daughters, wants more kids. Julian has a daughter who lives in Los Angeles, but doesn't want more kids right now. TMZ said Julian was thrown off by the talk of children because he thought they were just casually dating. Adriana reportedly thought he could be "the one."

Adriana and Matt were seen together shortly after breaking things off with Julian.

The New York Daily News reported on May 2 that shortly after the photo of Adriana and Julian surfaced, he began following the supermodel on Instagram and then liked over 30 of her photos. Adriana doesn't follow Matt.

Matt did not attend any of the Met festivities as he's in Atlanta with his baseball team. He's scheduled to pitch on May 2.