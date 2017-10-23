Watch it! The time has come for Adrienne Bailon to learn how to read a clock. Really, it is.

Yes, the 33-year-old admitted on "The Real" recently that she doesn't know how to actually read a watch.

"So, I wear this watch here," she said, flaunting a glimmering timepiece on her wrist. "But I can't tell time."

FayesVision/WENN.com

Co-host Loni Love looked to be in complete shock and dismay when Adrienne dropped the time-telling bombshell. She then flubbed again in remarkable fashion.

"You know how people are like, 'Look it's 4:73,'" she said, laughing hysterically at her realization that there only 60 minutes in an hour.

"You know how girls look real cute and they be like, 'Oh babe, I actually have to pick up the kids in 10 minutes,'" she said glancing at the watch. "I don't know what I just looked at. I have no clue what this says!"

The other hosts laughed along with Adrienne, but Loni seemed flabbergasted and perhaps even disgusted. At one point, Adrienne nudged Loni and asked, "Tell me if this is the right time. The little one has me at..." She then counted aloud while looking at her watch (she still read her watch incorrectly).

"This is what I'm talking about, about I say millennials," Loni said.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Adrienne then blamed her schooling for her time deficiency.

"P.S. 110, in New York City, I don't think we spent enough time on telling time for me," she said.

Rather than urging her to learn to actually tell time like an adult, the co-hosts told Adrienne to simply get a digital watch.

"Guys, I said I can tell digital time," she said. "I'm not that slow."

Watch Adrienne's timely confession below: