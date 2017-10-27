Who is that man, and what have you done with Alexander Skarsgard?

Patricia Schlein/WENN.com

The "True Blood" star walked the red carpet at a Louis Vuitton event in New York on Oct. 26, and he looked unrecognizable... not necessary for the better. The swoon-worthy actor showed off a new bald look, and it's fairly, well, shocking. Gone are his magnificent long locks that he sported in "The Legend of Tarzan."

Gone is the dapper short-haired look he rocked recently.

Brian To/WENN.com

At the Louis Vuitton event, the actor donned an open-necked shirt and a smile. But, it was hard to not look past that head.

Ca/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

It can be assumed that the new 'do is for a role, as he has three films in production.

Alexander has long stated that he takes pride in his appearance, but his craft comes first.

"I think if vanity becomes a part of who you are as an actor," he told E! News in 2013. "It's important that you let yourself be true to the character. If you're vain and you're like, 'Oh, my fans won't like it if I'm a little chubby or if I'm pale or if I look older than I really am,' I'm not doing my job then. I'm an actor, not a sex symbol."

That's all fine and dandy, Alexander, but, but, but, what have you done to your hair?