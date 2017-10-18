Alicia Keys is coming back to "The Voice" for her third season.

Trae Patton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Season 12 winning coach — she coached Chris Blue to victory — will join Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and newcomer Kelly Clarkson.

NBC released a video of the judges to share the news about the 15-time Grammy Award winner. In the clip, Kelly says, "I'm so excited because I get to announce who the final, fourth coach is on season 14. I'm the new one, but this the fourth one that we haven't mentioned yet."

After faking the audience out with Blake and Adam, finally Alicia popped up, announcing that she would be "defending [her] crown!"

"Let's get rid of the toddlers and it's going to just be me and Alicia this season," Kelly joked.

NBC Entertainment President of the Alternative and Reality Group, Paul Telegdy, also made a statement about the news, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia's positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win. The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!"

Earlier this year, Alicia opened up to Harper's Bazaar about what she had learned from her two seasons on the show.

"What I just continue to remember is that we all have the ability for greatness and all we have to do is believe it, and want it, and know that we deserve it," she said. "And then, we can do it. Anything. Really, just that simple and just that hard. So if there's anything that I've been reminded of, and just talked about and shared, it's success."