For only the second time ever, Chrissy Teigen has asked for a photo with a celebrity.

Invision/AP

During a shoot for her show "Lip Sync Battle," Chrissy and her daughter, Luna, posed for a backstage photo with Alicia Silverstone, who was dressed in her iconic yellow plaid outfit from the movie "Clueless."

"How am I supposed to sleep?" Chrissy tweeted on Oct. 21. "I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce."

Chrissy previously asked for a photo with Beyoncé during the 2015 Grammy Awards.

The model-hostess' husband, John Legend, also attended the taping for an episode that won't air until the show's Season 4 premiere in 2018. He shared a photo on Instagram with Luna wearing a pair of pink noise-cancelling headphones while sitting on his lap.

Backstage at @spikelsb watching mommy A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Earlier this year, Alicia told Variety that the iconic movie almost didn't happen.

"One studio said no to it because they didn't think anybody was interested in watching a movie about a young girl," she explained. "Those people now do kick themselves that they were not a part of that film, but the movie was set up at a studio -- and we were all set to go -- and they were like 'We just don't think anyone is going to care.'"