Alicia Silverstone dons 'Clueless' outfit and hangs with Chrissy Teigen
For only the second time ever, Chrissy Teigen has asked for a photo with a celebrity.
During a shoot for her show "Lip Sync Battle," Chrissy and her daughter, Luna, posed for a backstage photo with Alicia Silverstone, who was dressed in her iconic yellow plaid outfit from the movie "Clueless."
"How am I supposed to sleep?" Chrissy tweeted on Oct. 21. "I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce."
Chrissy previously asked for a photo with Beyoncé during the 2015 Grammy Awards.
The model-hostess' husband, John Legend, also attended the taping for an episode that won't air until the show's Season 4 premiere in 2018. He shared a photo on Instagram with Luna wearing a pair of pink noise-cancelling headphones while sitting on his lap.
Earlier this year, Alicia told Variety that the iconic movie almost didn't happen.
"One studio said no to it because they didn't think anybody was interested in watching a movie about a young girl," she explained. "Those people now do kick themselves that they were not a part of that film, but the movie was set up at a studio -- and we were all set to go -- and they were like 'We just don't think anyone is going to care.'"