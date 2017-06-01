Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been taking extreme measures to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Over the past several months, Taylor has traveled several times to see the actor in England, where he lives. Joe has also made several trips to the United States to see her in Nashville and New York City. Their travel, though, has gone under the radar.

"Taylor doesn't even like her neighbors to know when she's at home," a source told E! News.

On June 1, the couple was spotted together for the first time boarding a private jet in London. Grainy images show Taylor and Joe wearing dark hoodies and shielding their identities.

"They didn't want to be seen by anyone and were ducking down in the car and wearing hoodies," a second source said, adding that they had a "ton of luggage with them."

A third source said, "Taylor has been doing her own thing and has not been in any exclusive relationship for some time since her last boyfriend."

"She has been working on new music and spending quiet time with her family and friends. She met Joe last year but they haven't started dating till just recently," the source continued. "They are 'romantic' friends. It was her goal to keep it a secret even though it's all really light still. She barely told any of her friends."

"She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again," the source added. "She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. All of that madness really affected her."

The source told E! that she was reluctant to get involved with someone in the entertainment industry again. Her two previous romances with Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris were documented constantly by the media.

"She is very protected and is trying to peddle slow with this," the source said.

In May, word leaked out that Taylor had been secretly dating the actor for months.

"Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship," a source told The Sun at the time. "But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet."

The Sun's report says the singer has been spending time in London and has been wearing disguises, as to not draw attention. She's reportedly been renting a home in North London, but has kept a very low profile.

"Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen. She's been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps," the source said. "Nobody has a clue they've walked past a music superstar - not even her new neighbors."