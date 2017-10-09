The Pussycat Dolls have all but confirmed that they are reuniting, and don't cha think that's fun?

WENN

The girl group -- Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, Carmit Bachar and Kaya Jones have all been members -- hasn't exactly been on the best of terms over the years, but it seems that they are letting bygones be bygones.

On Oct. 9, a new Pussycat Dolls reunion website and a new Instagram account appeared on the Internet.

"Talk of the girls ­getting back together has been rife for a few years now and they have finally found a time which works for them all," an insider told The Sun. "They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again."

The source added, "The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made."

Daniel Deme / WENN

In 2005, PCD was all over the airwaves with their ubiquitous hit "Don't Cha," which they followed up with "Stickwitu" and "Buttons." They ultimately scored eight top 10 hits with just two albums.

A reunion, the source said, would feature those songs and new tracks.

"As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too," The Sun's source said. "When they parted ways in 2009 it was only intended to be a hiatus, so it feels like the right thing to do."

During their successful but brief run, there always seemed to be conflict within the group. Carmit Bachar left in 2008 and essentially accused Nicole of being the cause for the constant drama and cat fights.

Steve Searle/WENN.com

In 2012, Carmit said she doubted that a reunion with the original members was ever a possibility.

"A ­Pussycat Dolls reunion isn't out of the question," she said. "Five of us -- and not Nicole -- could happen. But all six? Never. Too much water under the bridge."

Seems like the claws have been retracted a bit since then!