Alyssa Milano has accused her former business manager of mismanaging her money and leaving her in financial ruin.

The former "Who's The Boss" star has filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing Kenneth Hellie and his firm, Hellie, Hoffer & Co., of forging her signature on checks, failing to pay overdue bills and taxes and inducing her to make bad investments in businesses in which he was also an investor, the New York Post reported on June 18.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images North America

Alyssa alleges that the decisions left her "with millions of dollars in debt and their credit in ruins."

It all started, she claims, with a "home improvement debacle" in which the manager did a poor job overseeing a remodel. She says she spent $5 million on the project even though the home is worth $3 million. According to The Post, she also claims that her accountants failed to notify her of Ventura County building code violations for five years, which resulted in $376,950 in fines.

Late mortgage payments followed, she alleges. In addition, she says the manager failed to pay her federal income taxes in 2013 and 2014. That money, she says, was used for remodeling project, which further incurred penalties and interest.

She also alleges that he used her funds for his own investments. All the while, she says she was told her finances were in good shape.

Robin Marchant / Getty Images North America

The manager equated Alyssa's situation to that of Johnny Depp, in which he claimed his manager misused his money. In January, Johnny filed a $25 million lawsuit against his former managers alleging fraud.

"We anticipated this defense," Alyssa's attorney told The Post. "Nothing could be further from reality. Alyssa and David live a relatively modest lifestyle centered on their family. It is unfortunate that Mr. Hellie finds it appropriate to blame the clients who trusted him rather than take responsibility for his own negligence and misconduct."