Amber Heard is making out just fine following her recent split from Tesla billionaire Elon Musk... in the literal sense.

The actress was caught on video passionately making out in broad daylight with a mystery man in Australia this week. Page Six published video of the steamy make out session on Sept. 29.

"Amber Heard was snogging her bf in broad daylight, they were really going at it," the amateur videographer told Page Six.

This all leads to the question: How did Amber get caught on video in such an intimate act? Well, it turns out there was an open house next-door to Amber's location, the New York Post said, and potential buyers were scoping out that particular home and its surroundings.

FayesVision/WENN.com

In August, Amber and Elon broke up after a year of dating -- it was her first high profile boyfriend since splitting with Johnny Depp in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017.

When Amber and Elon split, she was reportedly "devastated."

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Several days after the split was reported, Amber confirmed the news on Instagram, saying they "care deeply for one another and remain close."

A few days later, the former duo released a joint statement that read, "Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven't been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course.

"People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird… However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise.

"As a closing note, it is worth bearing in mind that events are always amplified and dramatized in a high profile relationship, whether the people involved like it or not (and we definitely don't). The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied."