A reality competition star has been hospitalized after a terrible car accident.

Opera singer Neal E. Boyd, who was named the winner of Season 3 of "America's Got Talent" in October 2008, is fighting for his life, reports TMZ.

He was involved in a single car crash in Scott County, Missouri, at around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21.

TMZ reports that Neal, 41, and his mom -- a passenger in the car -- are both in serious condition at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Local CBS affiliate KFVS-12 reveals that authorities issued a crash report that explains what happened: Apparently, Neal ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, went airborne and struck another tree at the 89-mile marker as he was traveling northbound on I-55.

The report also reveals Neal was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. But his mom -- Esther R. Boyd, 62, of Sikeston, Missouri -- was.