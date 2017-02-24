Danger is her middle name! Amy Schumer proved that she's just fine taking a dip with the fins.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the funny lady spent much of the day sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram account from the her girls trip in the Bahamas. In one video, she even (gulp) swims with a shark!

Swimming with sharks and Jess A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:36am PST

"Swimming with sharks and Jess," she captioned a video of her and a pal in the turquoise water as a small shark slithers near them. She is seen popping up out of the water as a man monitors the action behind her. The Daily Mail suspected that it was a Caribbean reef shark, which is recognized as generally safe to swim with.

Still, the rest of her vacation seemed less dangerous.

Prior to posting about her "Jaws" encounter, she shared a picture of her and six other women swimming, all of whom are longtime friends.

Nice to escape with my girls of 25 years and counting A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:14am PST

"Nice to escape with my girls of 25 years and counting," she wrote.

The author also hung out with the famous pigs of the Bahamas.

3 little piggies A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:15am PST

"3 little piggies," she captioned a snap of her and a friend with a large pig.

Another scenic image showed the women relaxing in a pool that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean as the sun set.

Real love A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:16am PST

"Real love," she wrote.

And, if that weren't swanky enough, the women hung out on a yacht.

Sea queen @bridgeteverett and her subjects A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Still, the most talked about element of the trip will certainly be her swimming with the big fish. In the past, Amy has recalled a story in which she nearly died from a surfing accident. A youngster at the time, she said she thought a shark attack was imminent because she was bleeding so much. She ended up getting 41 stitches in her leg.

Now, dealing with a shark is a walk in the park.