How's that for getting your post-baby body back! Angela Simmons is flaunting her curves in a bikini just three months after giving birth to a son.

The "Growing Up Hip Hop" star took to Instagram to show off her body, and she looked pretty unbelievable.

"First time in a swimsuit since I had my baby boy," she captioned the image of herself in a two-piece. "Thanks @kevajswimwear for my suit."

Rev Run's daughter gave birth to baby Sutton in September 2016. "The best part of life has just begun," she captioned an image at that time holding her son.

A mere 13 days after giving birth, Angela was back in the gym working on her fitness. She often shared images and videos of herself during her vigorous workouts, which includes yoga, cardio and boxing. She's also on a strict vegetarian diet.

"I couldn't wait to put my gloves back on @itscoachnelson !!! Amazing workout this am," she captioned a video of her boxing in November.

In a trio of images taken after the new year, she showed off her already-flat tummy while balancing on a piece of workout equipment.

"What they fail to tell you is that you will never be the same after you have a baby .. you actually just become stronger," she said, adding, "welcome to the new me."

On Thursday, Jan. 12, she reported to her 4.4 million followers that she had already completed her daily workout. "Workout done," she said, sharing a pic of her in tight yoga pants, showing her toned legs and behind.

Motherhood looks good on Angela Simmons.