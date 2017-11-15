Anna Faris has the look of love with her new boyfriend Michael Barrett.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

The new couple was photographed in Venice, Italy, on Nov. 15 in a water taxi as they zipped through the city's winding canals. The backdrop was both majestic and romantic.

Both stood up in the taxi, taking in the scenic views while Michael kept his arm around the small of Anna's back. Earlier in the day, the duo was seen flying in from Los Angeles.

Splash News

While Anna and Michael both dressed warm for the chilly temperatures, they seemed to stay very close throughout the boat ride, perhaps warming each other up.

Less than three months after she and Chris Pratt announced their split, the actress started spending time with her cinematographer boyfriend Michael Barrett after they met on the set of the upcoming "Overboard" remake.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

On Oct. 18, TMZ reported that the pair were seen together in September at a carnival in the Los Angeles area. E! News reported that they were also seen dining twice over two days at Italian restaurant Modo Mio, which is in L.A.'s Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

A source also confirmed the budding romance to People mag. "Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks," the source said last month. "They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently."

In August, Chris and Anna made the shocking announcement that they would be splitting after 8 years of marriage. The two share one son, Jack.

Daniel Deme/WENN.com

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the actors wrote on social media. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

The fast-moving new romance perhaps shouldn't come as a huge shock. In Anna's new memoir, she seemed like she was ready to move on.

"There is no finish line when it comes to relationships, and I think the search for one will just make you frustrated. So I have no illusions that this book is done and now I can close the door on my past," she wrote. "I do feel like this book is done so … let's keep moving and focus on the future. I'm excited to see what will come next."