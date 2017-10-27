When Anna Faris recently released her new memoir, "Unqualified," she said almost everything she wanted to say... Almost.

According to the New York Post, she removed a chapter that spoke about her and her ex Chris Pratt having another child.

In an advance copy of the book, a chapter was dedicated to how she and Chris make their relationship work considering they're away from each other so often for filming, the Post said. She waxed poetic about eventually wanting to move to Washington and have a low-key life. There was also a detailed passage about wanting to have another child, but not feeling pressure to do so.

Those pages are all gone in the final text.

The book is still largely the same, although she changed her present tense references about Chris to past tense.

In August, Chris and Anna made the shocking announcement that they would be splitting after 8 years of marriage. The two share one son, Jack.

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the actors wrote on social media. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

The book was released after the duo had split, but Chris still wrote the foreword.

Anna has reportedly moved on with a new man, cinematographer Michael Barrett. The fact that she's dating isn't a surprise. She seemed hopeful about her love life at the end of the book.

"These days, I take comfort in the belief that there's no such thing as closure," she wrote. "As my family is evolving, I hope we can still have barbecues and Fourth of July celebrations, and that we can proceed forward with love and tenderness."

She continued, "There is no finish line when it comes to relationships, and I think the search for one will just make you frustrated. So I have no illusions that this book is done and now I can close the door on my past. I do feel like this book is done so … let's keep moving and focus on the future. I'm excited to see what will come next."