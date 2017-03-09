Nearly a year after giving birth, Anne Hathaway has finally shared the first photo publicly of her little one, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday #forourboys #forourgirls #forthefuture #loveislove #parentsareparents #paidparental #iwd #ppl @unwomen A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:43am PST

"JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday #forourboys #forourgirls #forthefuture #loveislove #parentsareparents #paidparental #iwd #ppl @unwomen," she captioned the photo on Instagram on March 9.

The photo shows her son from the back, so we don't get to see his precious face. JRS, as mom calls him, is propped up on an ottoman in front of a laptop, watching his mom speak at the United Nations in support of paid parental leave.

While the "Oceans Eight" start hadn't shown the public her child until now, sources said she and her husband of five years, Adam Shulman, are thriving as parents.

"Anne wants more kids," an insider told E! News. "She wanted to wait until Jonathan was a little older before they started trying again. She wants Jonathan to have a sibling."

A source shared that after JRS was born Anne and Adam were "loving every minute being new parents."

Like any parent, Anne makes sacrifices as a mother. Last year at the premiere of her film "Alice Through the Looking Glass," she missed the beginning of the movie.

"I'm sorry. I am a new mother and I didn't time the feeding schedule—well, like I have any control over it...My kid was hungry, I had to feed him, I missed the first 20 minutes, so I can't tell you about the beginning of the movie," she told "Good Morning America."

In a 2013 interview the starlet gushed about wanting to become a mother.

She told fashion mag Vogue at the time, "Oh, my God. I want to be a mother, and I anticipate loving my children quite fiercely. I think about it all the time, though it's a silly thing to think about because the kind of mother I'll be depends on the kind of children I have. I can't wait to meet them."