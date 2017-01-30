Red carpet official! Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina Stewart Anderson, walked the red carpet on Sunday, Jan. 29, for the first time since they rekindled their marriage and called off their divorce.

Anthony's ABC sitcom, "Blackish," was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday (it lost to "Orange Is the New Black").

The public appearance signals the start of a new era for the longtime couple. In September 2015, Alvina filed divorce documents after two decades of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences, listing their date of separation as April 1, 2014. But, in early January, she dismissed the filing.

"They're totally back together," a source told Us Weekly.

The couple met as teenagers and have two children together. When she initially filed for divorce, Alvina was seeking joint legal custody of their youngest son, Nathan (as their oldest daughter, Kyra, was an adult). Alvina also wanted primary physical custody of him, petitioning to allow for reasonable visitation rights for her husband.

The duo didn't address their rocky marital stretch while speaking to "Entertainment Tonight."

"It's fun. It's been a while since we've been on a red carpet together," Anthony said, "but we're here tonight so we're excited about it."

In the same interview, Alvina said her man stays quite grounded, despite his success as a TV star.

"She's being diplomatic and not honest," the actor joked. "Thank you for not putting me on front street on national television."

Alvina's response: "Because you know you if your momma were here, she'd put you on front street."