If you haven't heard of Antje Utgaard, you soon will.

The 22-year-old beauty has already been dubbed "the next, next Kate Upton" by Maxim; Sports Illustrated wrote about her and so has Esquire and Men's Fitness. She's caught the eye of other publications, as well. No one is as obsessed with her as the Instagram world though.

Not only does the Wisconsin native have 836,000 followers on Instagram, she also has a "backup" account that has 70,000 followers (because two is better than one.) The backup account is used for "insurance," she says.

It's not uncommon for her to get 30,000 likes for a photo. Antje's Instagram oozes sex appeal, which has certainly helped her gain followers, but she said there's a method to the madness.

"I think you just have to space out selfies with not too many professional photos. Followers want to see you and get to know you," she told Galore. "Posting consistently is important, and with captions I try to talk about what I'm doing. I use quotes, but only if they aren't cliché. I do less group pictures, because followers want to see what you're doing and not what other people are doing. So not too many group photos. You have to cater to your audience, remember why they followed you, and just stick to your brand."

And, believe it or not, she has a brand of her own.

"I was once aspiring to be like Kate Upton, I love her and I've always been a fan of hers," the Instagram star told the Adelaide Advertiser. "She's a blond bombshell and curvaceous and everyone loves that. I was extremely flattered when I got the title of being the 'Next, Next Kate Upton,' but I want more than that and to get in with the acting community because I really do enjoy it."

Aside from being a star on computer and phone screens, she also wants to be a star on the small screen.

"I also want to become something more like Sofia Vergara — to be the hot, funny girl, or even like Cameron Diaz or someone with sex appeal," she said. "Ideally I'd like to get into a comedy series. Something like 'Friends' or 'How I Met Your Mother.' That would be really cool."