The tresses, they are a changin'!

Ariana Grande, not one to change her hairstyle too often, looks quite different after making a pretty major change to her 'do. Ariana debuted a new look, one in which she's now rocking short bangs to pair with her long blond locks.

🦇 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

The singer shared an image of her look on Instagram on Oct. 29. Her stylist, Chris Appleton, also shared the image, writing, "How cute are these bangs!"

She was hardly the only star to switch up her look. As the weather has changed, so has Lauren Conrad's hair.

The former "Hills" star took to her Instagram story to reveal that she's chopped off her ponytail. In a video from the back of her head, Lauren's hair can be seen pulled back tight in a ponytail. A pair of scissors can be seen cutting off the ponytail in slow motion.

Instagram

"Bye," the new mom captioned the video.

Lauren has yet to showcase the finished product, so stayed tuned. Interestingly, the haircut game is still relatively new to Lauren. In 2014, she switched up her hair, cutting off several inches.

At the time, she posted a photo to Instagarm saying that it was her "first haircut in years."