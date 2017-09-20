While her daughter makes a reported six-figures per episode for her role on "Modern Family," Ariel Winter's mother barely has a place to call her own.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Crystal Workman, the actress' mother, said she's been living in a storage facility for a year and a half.

"I lived in a storage space. There was no heat, no air for over a year-and-a-half," she told Inside Edition. "What was difficult was that my daughters knew I was living there."

There is no love lost between Ariel and her mother. The 19-year-old legally emancipated herself from her mom in 2015, citing physical and emotional abuse. In court papers, Ariel accused her mom of slapping, hitting and pushing her.

Since then, Ariel has made no indication that she's ready to reconcile with her mom. Her mother, though, is hoping the actress has a change in heart.

"It's time to fix your relationship with your mom," Crystal said. "Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter."

WENN.com

Should they reconcile, one of the first things that Crystal would talk to her daughter about is her wardrobe, which she doesn't approve of.

"I just want to see her have respect for herself and have some class," she said, adding that one certain photo of Ariel at the Emmys bothered her. "That one in particular where her leg is raised and she is holding a martini glass, all I could do was cry and feel sorry for her."

She added, "I feel that Ariel is starving for attention. I feel this is a cry help from my child."