Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't like what he sees in himself.

It's not a secret that the legendary actor-turned-TV star busted into the mainstream in the 70s because of his physique, winning six Mr. Olympia titles. Now, though, his body isn't a source of pride.

"When I look in the mirror, I throw up," he told Cigar Aficionado via the Daily Mail. "And I was already so critical of myself, even when I was in top physical shape."

Surprisingly, Arnold said he was never confident in his body, even after winning his Mr. Olympia titles. But, it was that mentality and unhappiness that fueled him to have a muscular body.

"I do lack confidence, but I do the reps and do them enough that the thing itself will be doable when it's time," the "Terminator" star said. "When I was competing at bodybuilding, I did so many hours of reps - on the weights, practicing the poses - that when I got onstage, I was comfortable and confident."

"The more reps you do, the more you look smooth and convincing," he added. "The more you do it, the better you get... That's how you gain confidence."

The "Celebrity Apprentice" host said he "never" saw perfection in his body, despite his many accolades.

"I could always find a million things wrong with myself and that's what got me back into the gym," he said, "because I started out with that mentality."

While the 69-year-old no longer competes, he's still a fitness fanatic.

"My day cannot start without doing something physically," he told the magazine. "And I work out at night before bed - cardio, weight training. I want to stay in shape as long as I can."

Let's just keep this man away from a mirror!