Plus-size model Ashley Graham is not putting up with online trolls.

Photographer Group / Splash News

After posting a video on Instagram Stories of her working out, she was immediately inundated with comments from people telling her nasty things about her body and workout routine.

Ashley, who did planks, crunches, and walking squats in the videos, replied to the hate five hours after she posted the workout clips.

Ashley Graham / Instagram Stories

"Everytime after I post a workout video I get comments like… 'You'll never be skinny, so stop trying' 'Don't workout too hard, you'll get skinny,' 'You still need your fat to be a model,' and 'Why would you want to lose what made you famous.'"

Ashley Graham / Instagram Stories

She explained that the reasons she works out are to stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear her head, stay flexible and strong, have more energy, and "show big girls we can move like the rest of em."

She went on to explain, "I don't workout to lose weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I'm in."

Ashley Graham / Instagram Stories

In 2016, Ashley addressed this problem in a Lenny Letter.

"I accept my body as it is today. I work out not to lose weight but to maintain my good health," she wrote. "And anyway, if I did want to lose weight, it would be no one's decision but my own. I love to sweat it out at the gym -- two years ago, I even made workout videos -- but I also don't restrict myself from eating certain foods or indulging on some extra-cheese mac 'n' cheese every once in a while."

Ashley has a history of clapping back at her trolls. In a Lane Bryant ad last fall, Ashley -- who was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover star in 2016 -- criticized those who told her she ruined the magazine.

"Well, the way I see it, I made it better -- forever," she answered back at her haters.