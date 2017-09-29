What year is it anyway? Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby Brescia recently opened up a line of communication after she "reached out" to him following her split with Corey Bohan.

Josephine Santos / Pacific Coast News

The man known simply as Justin Bobby on "The Hills" revealed the news to the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast on Sept. 28.

"I'm literally chatting with Audrina right now," Justin Bobby said. "We're talking because I made a comment about her, you know, what was happening with her divorce. She had reached out to me and kind of thanked me for just being nice and a friend about the whole thing."

He added, "Me and her out of everybody [on "The Hills"], like, you know, had the coolest bond, I feel, I think, I mean, guy-girl bond."

Audrina, Justin Bobby's reality TV girlfriend of the past, recently filed for divorce from her husband of less than a year, alleging emotional and physical violence. Prosecutors decided not to pursue a case against the BMX pro.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

The warring duo shares 15-month-old daughter Kirra.

Not long after Audrina filed for divorce, Justin Bobby told E! News, "My first reaction is the thought of the child, obviously. Me, coming from a separated family at a young age, it had its perks and it had its hindrances. My second thought is if she's OK, because she's been a longtime friend. My thoughts and my heart go out to her and her little one at this time."