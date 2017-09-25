Audrina Patridge's estranged husband, Corey Bohan, will not be prosecuted for domestic violence against the reality TV star.

TMZ reported on Sept. 25 that the Orange County authorities have decided that there isn't enough evidence to pursue a prosecution of the BMX pro.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Last week, the former star of "The Hills," filed for divorce from her husband of less than a year, alleging both emotional and physical abuse.

Court documents detail a Sept. 6 incident in which Audrina says Corey was at home watching their daughter, and as soon as she got home, he began calling her names and harassing her. Corey, she claimed, shouted menacing things to her, prompting her to begin recording him. At one point he supposedly told her, "Grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce." However, he then grabbed her phone and deleted the video, she says.

In another instance, she claims he shoved her while she was holding Kirra and threatened suicide.

"I am fearful of [Corey's] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter," she says in court docs.

On Sept. 23 -- five days after she was granted a temporary restraining order against Corey and three days after she filed to end their 10-month marriage -- the swimsuit designer posted a hopeful message on Instagram featuring their daughter.

"Light of my life ✨ This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!....," Audrina captioned an Instagram video of her little girl dancing around in front of a mirror. "I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok 💕xoxo."