A late night early morning party attended by Guns N' Roses rocker Axl Rose and singer Tom Jones in London got a little too rowdy and was busted up by authorities at 6 am, a new report details.

The Sun claims that the Chiltern Firehouse officially closed at 3 am, but Axl, 55, and Tom, 77, kept the party going for hours (Kate Moss' ex-hubby Jamie Hince was also there). Around 4:30 am, two council noise officers arrived to try to end the party after neighbors complained about the noise.

The group was at the Chiltern to watch the Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev fight, which was occurring in Las Vegas (Ward would win the fight in somewhat controversial fashion.)

"The music was pumping. There was screaming, with boozy celebs cheering the fight from Las Vegas, which didn't start until 4:20 a.m. UK time," a source said. "Axl was rooting for the US fighter and wasn't happy about noise complaints. It wasn't very rock 'n roll."

The source added, "The bar manager tried to argue it was a private party. The Westminster council officials were made to wait outside by ­security. Management eventually turned the music off but the shouting continued."

Guns N' Roses had been in the United Kingdom for back-to-back concerts at London Stadium. It was the first time the classic Guns N' Roses lineup had played London in 24 years.