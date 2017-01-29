What's one music star to do when another starts a big ol' beef on Instagram?

Clap back, of course!

On Jan. 29, outspoken rapper Azealia Banks started sharing her thoughts on President Donald Trump's polarizing immigration ban that affects people from Muslim-majority countries, offering an expletive-filled and racially charged treatise revealing why she feels it's necessary (though she also says it's "terrible" and she doesn't agree with it) and calling it "a precautionary measure."

In a moment of irony, she also made it clear that she thinks people shouldn't listen to celebrities, "who are using their influence to stir the public." This is when she called out Rihanna, who one day earlier had tweeted her dismay over Trump's executive order.

"Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!" Rihanna had tweeted on Jan. 28.

Azealia (who's from Harlem) called out RiRi (who's from Barbados) for not being a U.S. citizen and not having the ability to vote.

Azealia, 25, went on to describe the West vs. Middle East war as "an extension of the crusades" and said she "was in west Africa killing chickens and being primitive while y'all was over there arguing about who the savior is. Please miss me with all of this s---. Pass me a chicken and leave me the f--- alone!"

Then Rihanna, 28, responded: "the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧," she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram, adding the hashtags #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets and #saveourhens."

Azealia kept going, accusing Rihanna -- in far more colorful language than we're using here -- of being a trashy, brainless drug abuser who trades sex for songwriting help.

Rihanna clapped back again, posting an Instagram photo of a man in a red T-shirt with a star-spangled hood over his head with the caption, "the face you make when you screaming in an empty room."

The rapper quickly hit back, reposting the image with the comment, "You're clearly listening and responding to each and every post. These pop stars love me."

A few audio posts followed in which the rapper pointed out some inconsistencies in Rihanna's chicken logic and pleaded with her to read some books because she's "dumb."

"212" rapper Azealia is famous for her relentless social media hits and epic celeb feuds with everyone from Russell Crowe and Sarah Palin to Zayn Malik, T.I., Kendrick Lamar, Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, ASAP Rocky and... many, many more.