It'll be a girl for "Bachelor in Paradise" couple Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper.

The reality TV couple revealed the gender news to People magazine on May 4 -- just after Tanner said he hoped they'd be welcoming a boy.

To be fair, though, he said, "My gut is telling me it's a girl."

"Not that I don't want a girl," he added. "I actually want one of each. It's just, I'm going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I'd like to get it out of the way sooner."

Jade joked, "He thinks I'm going to have four children if the first three are girls, but I think he's wrong on that."

The couple already has a name picked out, but didn't say what it is.

In March, the couple revealed that they were pregnant and that they were considering a water birth.

"If the pregnancy is low-risk, I would love to have an at-home water birth," Jade told In Touch. "But Tanner's a little concerned."

At the time, Tanner was hoping to come to an agreement with his wife about other things, as well.

"I'll do every other duty if it means no poopy diapers!" he said.

Jade's response: "He works a lot, so I'll gladly take on most of the responsibility. I'm naturally nurturing, and I just can't wait to have our baby."

The child is due on Sept. 14.

"Jade cried a little bit. I was just really excited," Tanner said of the discovery that they were expecting.

The couple married on Jan. 24, 2016, and began speaking about kids fairly quickly.

"We're building a house," Tanner told Us Weekly after the wedding. "We'll have to start filing it up after that."

In January, the former Playboy model echoed her husband's thoughts.

"We definitely have babies on the mind," she said. "We're building a house, and it's got a lot of room for children! I just turned 30 in December, so I'm ready. I would love a baby in 2017."

Tanner and Jade met on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015.