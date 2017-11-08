As Chris Soules prepares for his trial for a felony hit-and-run charge early next year, he's "staying positive," according to a new report.

"Chris Soules has been keeping a low profile but is slowly starting to come back out socially more and more," a source told E! News. "He's been working really hard at home on the farm. They were in harvest a few weeks ago and he is pretty committed to that."

"He's staying positive, all things considered," the source added. "He's always been the type of guy to see the good in everything and for the most part since things have quieted down publicly with the accident, he's been as positive as he can about it all."

Chris Soules, who starred as Season 19's "The Bachelor," was arrested on April 24 for his involvement in a fatal accident.

Police reports indicate Chris was driving his truck when he slammed into a man driving a tractor, sending it into a ditch. The victim, farmer Kenneth Mosher, died from injuries sustained in the accident. Chris tended to him and called 911, but cops say he fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was later arrested at his home, several hours after the fatal accident (police had to get a search warrant to enter the home and bring him in).

The next day, Chris was released from jail after a judge set a $10,000 cash-only bond.

On April 27, his lawyers issued a statement explaining that Chris "acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher."

In May, Chris pleaded not guilty to the felony. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

A trial date is set for January 2018.