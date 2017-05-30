Barbra Streisand's beloved 14-year-old dog, Samantha, has died and gone to doggy heaven.

The legendary singer announced the news in an Instagram post while paying tribute to the Coton de Tulear. She posted an image taken by her son, Jason Gould, of her cuddling her pooch.

Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 - May 2017. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 27, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

"Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day," she captioned the pic. "This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 - May 2017."

Sammie recently celebrated a birthday. On that special day, May 21, Barbra shared an image of her dog with a toy.

Happy 14th birthday dear little Sammie. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 21, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

"Happy 14th birthday dear little Sammie," she said.

Barbra often posted about her dog. On National Pet Day, she shared a collage of images of her four-legged pal.

She often chronicled Sammie's birthdays. Not long after her 13th birthday, a cake of Sammie's likeness was even made.

The real Sammie looking at her cake Sammie. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 14, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

"The real Sammie looking at her cake Sammie," Barbra captioned the sweet photo last year.

Around the same time, she revealed that Sammie was having health issues and had to have surgery.

In 2013, she spoke to The Independent about her dog, equating her to a child.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images North America

"She's the most beautiful thing you've ever seen," she said. "She's like the daughter I never had. She speaks English. She understand English, I swear to God… She always comes with us. I would never leave her."