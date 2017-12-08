Bella Hadid joined Pro-Palestinian protesters outside the American Embassy in London on Dec. 8, making it perfectly clear that she opposes President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital city.

bizi / BACKGRID

The model was pictured chanting "Hands off Jerusalem" while others held up picket signs that read "Free Palestine," "Dump Trump" and "End Israeli Occupation." Similar protests occurred in other parts of the world after a Palestinian extremist group called for a "day of rage" in response to the U.S. President's decision.

Bella's father, Mohamed Hadid, was born in Palestine.

"It's a sad day in my life. There's no reason for this at this time," Mohamed told TMZ on Dec. 6. "We're always hoping that we can coexist together and have peace between both Palestinians and Israelis."

On Dec. 7, Bella took to Instagram to express her heartbreak over the president's decision.

"I've been waiting to put this into perfect words but I realized there is no perfect way to speak of something so unjust. A very very sad day.Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many many generations of Palestine," she wrote. "Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace.

"The TREATMENT of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated. I stand with Palestine. There is no hate against anyone... There are no sides... All religions living side by side.. Now it is Just one man..it has always been a factor of trying to bring peace... Where is the hope..?"