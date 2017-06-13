With just two clicks, Bella Hadid got social media buzzing while potentially throwing shade at her ex, The Weeknd.

On June 12, The Shade Room posted a photo of the rapper's current Forbes magazine cover.

Eagled-eyed fans noticed that Bella "liked" the image. However, not long after that, many of those same fans noticed that she removed the "like."

Bella and The Weeknd, his real name is Abel, dated for a year and a half before splitting in late 2016. The split, blamed on distance and timing, was amicable. Then, though, The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez and sources indicated that Bella was not pleased.

"Bella has reached out to [The Weeknd] a few times and told him Selena is using him," a source close to Bella told Us Weekly in January. "He thinks she's just jealous and isn't listening to her."

The Victoria's Secret model was reportedly more upset that Selena never mentioned a peep about the budding romance to her or her older sister Gigi Hadid -- who Selena counted as one of her best friends.

"Giving Bella and Gigi a heads up would have been the respectful and honorable thing to do ... but I guess that's just Hollywood," the source told TMZ at the time.

But, in February, Bella had nothing but praise for her ex.

"I'll always respect him, and I'll always love him," she told Teen Vogue. "Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you've fought so hard to build."