Bella Thorne met the scissors this week.

The actress took to Twitter on Oct. 12 to reveal that she'd gotten herself a serious haircut.

FayesVision/WENN.com

"Do we like the short???" she wrote alongside an image of her hair, which now stops just above her shoulders, on Twitter. The actress, who is known to dye her hair all colors of the rainbow, chose to stick with the coppery red hue she has rocked frequently in the past.

She also took to Instagram on Oct. 12 to show off her new look.

BT dubs cut off all my hair .... A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

"BT dubs cut off all my hair ....," she captioned a photo of the finished product, her hair tousled and wavy.

This is hardly the first time Bella has undergone a major hair transformation. When she changed her hair color to turquoise earlier this year, she spoke about her ever-changing locks.

"It feels good and I always love funky hair colors. I always wanted blue hair, I wanted green hair, purple hair, so it's just fun to do," she told People magazine.

In January, she took out her long extensions.

"After you have extensions in for a while, it can start to look a little ratty. Even though it was growing and it was getting long, it was still looking kind of split at the ends," she said at the time. "I dyed it blue, just because I felt like it. My sister dyed hers pink and we just like doing it to be matching and coordinated. It was just fun. Her boyfriend did his color too. It was cool."