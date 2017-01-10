Breaking up is hard to do! Bella Thorne recently found herself in the middle of bizarre love triangle with actor Tyler Posey and singer Charlie Puth.

When she was photographed kissing Charlie, she was supposedly dating Tyler. Bella, though, claimed that she was newly single when she locked lips with Charlie. Still, the Internet wasn't buying it and some even got downright vitriolic with their thoughts.

Bella told People magazine the fiasco caused her to "receive death threats for a hot minute because they thought I had cheated on my ex, which is a total lie."

The morning of the scandal, she said she felt down on herself because of the cyber-bullying.

"It doesn't feel good to think that everybody in the world just thinks you're an absolutely disgusting person and just because I'm somebody where people know my name, it's so much worse for me," she said. "And people think that, like, we don't get bullied in Hollywood—but we do!"

The whole thing erupted when Charlie blasted Bella on social media a few hours after the pics surfaced, and social media followers told him that Bella wasn't exactly available, saying she was with Tyler.

And if she didn't know about the pros and the cons of social media then, Bella certainly knows now.

"People take social media as such a big thing. And they all think they know what they're talking about. And they think they know your life and they get their friends to trash you," she said. "And they get all these people to hate on you and call you whatever names in the book. It's kind of like one person says it and then everybody jumps on it."

She added, "I went through a breakup and that was kind of tough. You know, fans, if you're just seen with somebody, they think you're immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them, which is not true," she told the mag. "I hang out all the time with different people that I'm not dating, that I'm just friends with. I hang out with a lot of guys because I'm a total tomboy, so a lot of my friends end up being guys because a lot of girls are like kind of too girly for me sometimes."