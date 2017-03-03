Bethenny Frankel has long owned the throwback photos game, and she did it once again this week.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star dug into her vault of snaps and pulled out a gem that features none other than Kim Kardashian West. She doesn't give a time frame for when this photo was taken, but it certainly was a while ago, based on their changing looks.

Guess who @kimkardashian #tbt A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

"Guess who @kimkardsahian #tbt," Bethenny wrote from one reality star to another.

The photo appears to be at an event of some sort, as both women sport black cocktail dresses that matches their black hair. Many of Bethenny's 1.2 million followers tried to get more info about the pic -- When was it taken? Where was it taken? -- but the "Housewives" star didn't reply.

Bethenny has long been a fan of sharing throwback images, sometimes poking fun at herself. Other times she shares images with other celebrities, but before both were stars.

Last October she nearly broke the Internet (sorry, Kim) when she shared an old photo of herself vying for the crown of the Miss Teen Long Island pageant in New York. The image wasn't truly epic because it showed Bethenny in her finest ruffled dress only, it was also truly epic because of the person standing next to her.

Standing next to Bethenny was none other than Halle Berry.

"Hi @halleberry," Bethenny said of the 80s-centric shot.

Hi @halleberry #missteenlongisland #tbt A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Oct 13, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

In the photo, the actress wears a sparkly red dress and tiara, along with her Miss Teen All American sash, which she won in 1985.

In 2015, the Bravo star also mocked herself in a snap from the 80s, sharing an image of her now dated bushy hairstyle while wearing a Hawaiian lei and a strapless pink top.

#TBT to when I used to get laid. A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 13, 2015 at 1:34pm PDT

"#TBT to when I used to get laid," she hilariously captioned the snap.