Beyonce and Blue Ivy were absolute beauties last week, but the costs of their outfits were a bit of a beast!

At the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood last week, mom and her five-year-old mini me donned matching green dresses. E! News reported on March 6 that Blue Ivy's dress appeared to be a "modified version of Gucci's velvet trimmed dress from the Fall 2016 collection." For the record, that dress retails for $26,000 on Net-a-Porter!

The bodice of the dress was embroidered with parrots and snakes.

Pregnant with twins, Bey rocked a green chiffon gown and paired it with Alaïa's $1,760 heels. Jay-Z had an on-point outfit, too, wearing a denim Gucci jacket and Adidas sneakers.

Beyonce shared photos from the family outing to her website on Monday, including the family's array of snack options (hello, gummi bears, Red Vines, Reese's Pieces, Skittles, Junior Mints, Sour Patch Kids and more).

The family skipped the red carpet at the event, unlike celebs Celine Dion, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who were also in attendance.

Blue Ivy, like her mom, has a strong fashion sense, and is often seen in designer duds. At the 2017 Grammys she rocked a pink Gucci suit with a ruffled shirt, making her a dead ringer for the late Prince, who famously sported the same look.

Beyonce's day at the theater came a month after she announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with twins.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she said. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."