Getting in touch with Beyonce is apparently next to impossible, even if you have her correct information.

Ed Sheeran revealed that the Queen Bey changes her email weekly.

While discussing his "Perfect" duet with Beyonce, Ed told ET at KIIS-FM's recent 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, "I have an email address. [It] actually changes every week. She's very good at [hiding]. It's kind of like what I aspire to be, I think. So I emailed that and then we got on the phone, and it's been in the works since May."

Why did it take so long for the song to be released? Well, Beyonce had some bigger things to attend to.

"Obviously she had twins… and we finished [the song] in September, so I've been holding onto it since then," Ed said, adding that Beyonce nailed the song in one take.

"The original version of 'Perfect' was just an acoustic guitar and she rung me up and was like, 'I don't know how you feel about this but I've taken all the instruments off it and it's just gonna be acoustic guitar,' and I was like, 'Ah that's great, because it used to be that!'" he revealed. "Then when we got in together, it wasn't so much notes, it was very much like a back and forth thing, like, 'What'd you think of this?' Or 'What do you think of this?' and [we were] probably in the studio for four hours."

"She was just like, 'Right!' Went in, one take, came out, like, 'Yeah, that sounds alright!'" he said.

Last week, Ed told Ellen DeGeneres that the song is about his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. He added that it's still his favorite song on his newest album.

"I did it and the song came out so long ago," he said. "And I was like, 'I want to do it as a single,' and then I thought of a way of relaunching it and I was like, 'Oh, I love Beyoncé. Shall I ask Beyoncé? And in my head, I was like, 'She's gonna say no.' And then I was like, 'Well, you might as well ask.' And she said, 'Yeah,' so here we are."