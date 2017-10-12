Four months after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir, Beyonce is showing off her toned mid-section in a photo shoot that she shared on Instagram.

Beyonce / Instagram

The 36-year-old posted photos of herself posing in the same outfit, a white, off-the-shoulder blouse, a tan corset and black pants. She accessorized the outfit with a small, pink bag, gold necklaces and black stilettos.

She shared two images and a video, which when all lined up, show 11 images of Beyonce posing in that outfit. In the video she shares more photos from the same shoot, as well as short videos of her dancing and posing to the song "Magnolia" by Playboi Carti.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Beyonce has posted full body shots in very fitted clothing since the twins were born, but this is the first time she has showed off her mid-drift.

The mom of three stayed very active during pregnancy, spotted at SoulCycle numerous times throughout it and again shortly after giving birth, oftentimes going with her husband, Jay-Z, or pal Kelly Rowland.

"I can't eat what I want, and I can't not go to the gym," Beyoncé has told Self. "The truth is it's a lot of sacrifice. It's more about your mental strength than physical strength. You have to push yourself. It doesn't matter what trainer you have. And it doesn't matter what program you're on. You have to be healthy and make the right choices."