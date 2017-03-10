Beyonce is really putting the pedal to the metal during her pregnancy.

A report in Us Weekly says the Queen Bey has been working out hard, taking SoulCycle spinning classes all over Los Angeles.

"She's been taking a class almost every day," a source told the mag.

The superstar keeps a low profile in the class, often sneaking in after the lights go down and leaving just before they go on. She's almost always accompanied by her husband, Jay Z, at the classes. The two of them are spotted "several times a week," the source said.

Recently she was seen in an evening class in West Hollywood with her BFF and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. The same class was reportedly attended by Usher, Lee Daniels and Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Us reports that Beyonce likes to take classes from instructor Angela Davis, who Oprah counts as her favorite instructor, too.

On Feb. 1 Beyonce announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with twins, sharing an image of herself holding her belly while wearing a veil.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she said. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

She has been making the rounds around Hollywood ever since the announcement. Alongside Jay Z and their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, Bey attended (and performed!) at the Grammy awards on Feb. 12. On March 2, she attended the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, where she her mini-me Blue Ivy donned matching green dresses. Blue's dress reported cost $26,000!