What were you doing when you were five years old? Jay Z and Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is set to launch a line of products ranging from fragrances, hair care and multimedia.

Yes, she's 5.

According to TMZ, Bey's company filed legal docs wants to launch a line of Blue Ivy Carter products and all they need is a rubber stamp to hit the ground running, and it looks like that is merely a formality at this point.

In 2012, Bey tried to file a similar application under the name Blue Ivy, but was denied since someone already had the rights. By adding the last name to the petition, that should clear the final hurdle.

Blue Ivy is expected to hawk a smorgasbord of items, including mobile devices, video games and products for personal hygiene.

After Blue's birth, the Queen Bey told CR Fashion Book that her daughter was her "biggest muse."

She later gushed about her little one with Anderson Cooper, as well.

"It just gives you purpose and all of the things that my self-esteem was associated it, it's all completely different," she said. "I realized why I was born and more than anything all of the things I want to pass onto my child and the best way of doing that is not by preaching or telling her but showing her by example."

Beyonce's gonna have a few more chances to do that, as well. On Feb. 1, the "Formation" singer announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with twins.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she wrote while sharing an image of her holding her belly and wearing a veil. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."