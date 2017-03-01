Justin Bieber's behavior hasn't always been the best at times, but he's taken to social media to indicate that he's hoping to change that.

The Biebs, who turned 23 on Wednesday, shared an image of himself smiling as a child.

"It's my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man," he captioned the snap.

The birthday boy has been taking a break from his Purpose tour, but will soon get back on the road, as the tour begins back up again on March 6 in Perth, Australia. During his downtown, he's made time for a few workouts and hikes in Los Angeles, one of which included model Ashley Moore, who he has known for years.

A day before his birthday, Justin also turned up on DJ Khaled's social media when he said he and the "Sorry" singer were working on a "top SECRET video and top SECRET ANTHEM!"

Justin was also seen in an image with Khaled, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper and others.

"#GRATEFUL," Khaled captioned the outdoor image.

In the past, Justin has spoken about his bad boy behavior as a teen. In 2015, he was actually quite candid about in a video he made following an appearance with Ellen DeGeneres.

"It's been a minute since I've been in a public appearance and I didn't want to come off arrogant or conceited - or basically how I've been acting the past year or a year and a half," the star said. "I'm not who I was pretending to be. And where I say pretending - often we pretend to be something we're not as a cover-up of what we're truly feeling inside."

"Just being young and growing up in this business is hard," Justin added, addressing his early fame. "Growing up in general is hard."

In his chat with Ellen, he said, "I think it's just cool to be able to laugh at yourself so. I've done some things that might not of been the greatest. I just want to be able to kind of just kind own up to some of the things."