Blac Chyna is getting closer to her goal! The reality TV star wants to lose over 60 pounds of baby weight, and she's now more than halfway there.

The "Rob and Chyna" star has said she weighed 192.2 pounds when she gave birth to baby Dream in November. She's been vocal about wanting to return to her pre-baby weight of 130 pounds.

Over the weekend, she shared a Snapchat video of herself stepping on the scale.

"From 192.2 to 158.2," she captioned the video, meaning she's dropped 34 pounds since Dream's arrival.

In early January, Chyna told several a media outlets that she's getting back into shape by drinking a lot of water and going on hikes with her fiancé Rob Kardashian. But, not long after giving birth, many wondered if she had undergone a quick fix surgery to melt away the pounds, since her body looked quite fit, especially so soon.

"So I posted a picture of my belly yesterday and the only reason it got that flat, you guys, is from breast-feeding and breast-pumping and from my body already being small before my pregnancy," she said on Snapchat, blasting the critics. "If you are pregnant right now, I would highly recommend breast-feeding and breast-pumping because it'll get your weight back down fast."

Chyna has said that "slowing down" her pregnancy food cravings was a goal of hers.

"It's super hard," she told E! News of shedding the baby weight. "I had actually had a C-section, so with breastfeeding and drinking water and my teas and my other little remedies...it's been working out for me really good."

She added, "I feel confident. I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."