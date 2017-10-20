Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are still in a heavyweight battle.

Back in July, during his online meltdown, Rob claimed that he secretly paid $100,000 for his ex to have weight loss surgery after their baby, Dream, was born. At the time, she was telling media that she lost weight the old fashioned way with diet and exercise. Now, though, she's saying it was Rob who underwent a more extensive surgery.

In court documents, Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, acknowledged she had surgery, but said Rob did too, and claims his was even more extreme.

"In fact, Rob Kardashian himself underwent weight loss surgery that cost $100,000, whereas Ms White's surgery was for a lesser amount," the court documents say. "Ms White underwent minor cosmetic procedures including a breast and butt reduction as well as a small amount of liposuction around her belly button."

"Ms White is a well known social media influencer and trendsetter who professionally endorses health, lifestyle, and diet products in her Instagram and Twitter accounts," court records continued. "Accordingly, the manner in which Rob Kardashian revealed Ms White's personal medical information jeopardized Ms White's endorsement deals with several weight loss, fitness and diet companies - that all pay Ms White to promote their products on social media."

Chyna has previously said that Rob's posts damaged her brand and submarined several weight loss endorsement deals, costing her millions.

During Rob's tirade, he shared a video of Chyna being wheeled into a hospital room.

"Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could," he wrote. "And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this."

Chyna is currently suing the entire Kardashian family, alleging that they used their influence to get her "Rob & Chyna" reality show canceled, which, again, cost her money.

"Rob Kardashian and his powerful, vindictive family have done enough damage to Ms. White's career and professional reputation, which she singlehandedly built from scratch -- without the help of a famous last name," the court documents said. "This lawsuit seeks to hold them accountable."

On Oct. 18, People magazine reported that the family knew a lawsuit was coming but did not expect the entire family to be named.

"They knew it was coming. They didn't know that everyone in the family would be named in the suit, but it's still not shocking news. This is how they know Chyna -- she is dramatic and will do everything to still be attached to the Kardashian name," a source said.

The source added, "This is why they warned Rob not to get involved with Chyna in the first place. They warned him that she is nonstop drama, and they were right. They are sad for Dream that her mom behaves like this. They don't think Rob is perfect in any way, but they think Chyna is beyond bad. They just want the drama to stop. They all love Dream and are very protective of her."