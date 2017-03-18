If you thought they were done, think again!

Even though Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had a rocky relationship for the better part of the last year, Blac Chyna seems willing to make it work.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, Blac Chyna opened up about all the ways that the couple are trying to save their tumultuous relationship and why it's worth the fight.

"I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs," she said. "Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."

I've dreamed of being a Cosmo Girl for such a long time. I feel so blessed and super humbled to be a part of such an empowering brand. Thank you @cosmopolitansa and @johnsiavis for taking such good care of me. Click the link in my bio to check out the interview. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

"I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect," she continued. "But I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us."

The on-and-off couple most recently called it quits in mid-February. While they are living seperately, they are in therapy together and trying to create a stable home life for their adorable 4-month-old baby girl, Dream.

"We're looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she's taken care of. He's a wonderful dad. I think it's because he had such a great father."

Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo 😊😊 I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much ‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

In the midst of repairing the dramatic relationship, the couple have also decided to put season two of their reality show "Rob & Chyna" on hold. It looks like these two are doing their best to figure it out and be good parents to their daughter.