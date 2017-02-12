Beyonce, 35, may be debuting her baby bump during a performance at the 2017 Grammys, but her daughter Blue Ivy, 5, was not about to let her mom get all of the attention on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The adorable tot stole the show from the sidelines, looking as fierce as a toddler possibly could in a pink Gucci pantsuit.

The ensemble, topped off with a high-neck white ruffled shirt and glittering purse, was clearly a shout out to the late Prince, who passed away in April 2016.

Blue gave out a few sassy looks while sitting on her dad Jay Z's lap in the crowd, waiting for her mama to take the stage.

She even went on to steal the scene during James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" bit with music legends Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and Neil Diamond.

Beyonce announced she's pregnant with twins earlier this month via a bumpin' Instagram photo.